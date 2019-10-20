Colchester United 0 Morecambe 1: Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley on a ‘deserved’ victory

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley backed his players to the hilt following their victory over Colchester United on Saturday.

The Shrimps were 1-0 winners thanks to Cole Stockton’s second-half header; his first goal of the season.

It was a victory that moved the Shrimps off the bottom of the League Two table ahead of Tuesday night’s home match against Forest Green Rovers.

Speaking afterwards, Bentley said the win – only Morecambe’s second of the season – was fully merited.

He said: “I couldn’t have asked for any more from the lads today.

“It was hard work but it certainly wasn’t a smash and grab because I think we deserved it.

“It was a competitive game against a good side, and when you are at the bottom of the league, you do get things labelled at you saying they are not fit enough, not training hard enough and things like that, and although we can’t affect that, I will back that group of players all day long.

“They are a good group and they have a great spirit and they are always giving their all.

“There is graft, determination, desire, spirit, discipline and ability and I got all of that in spades today to grind out a good win and I’m proud of them.

“I think it has been coming and hopefully now we can build on that and start to climb the table.”