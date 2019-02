We've recently picked out 22 Championship players that we believe can thrive in the Premier League but in this addition, to help break down the batch of new arising second-tier stars, we take a look at each of the 24 clubs and elect their hottest prospect. Click and scroll through the pages:

1. Aston Villa- Jack Grealish Grealish, 23, has been Villas biggest asset over the last few years after a 25m bid from Tottenham last summer. Missing the clubs previous 11 games through injury, Dean Smiths side have managed to win just two games without him.

2. Birmingham City - Che Adams Burnley saw a 9m deadline day bid for Adams rebuffed last month, and the 22-year-old is now reportedly being eyed by the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal after hitting an impressive 19 goals so far this term.

3. Blackburn Rovers Lewis Travis According to The Sun, the 21-year-old right-back had five Premier League clubs including Newcastle United - monitoring his situation in January after breaking into Tony Mowbrays first-team this season.

4. Bolton Wanderers Luca Connell Connell, 17, is free to leave outside the transfer window as he is classed as a second-year scholar, despite making his senior debut last month. Bolton have reportedly rejected two bids from Brighton over the last few weeks.

