​Chorley won’t entertain any talk of winning the Northern League title...yet

With just six games of the season remaining, the men from Windsor Park sit top of the table, 14 points clear.

Excitement is building among supporters that 2023 could finally be the year that Chorley end their title hoodoo.

It is well documented that it has been more than 40 years since the club finished as champions.

Chorley skipper Andrew Holdsworth

But committee member Alex Haworth revealed captain Andrew Holdsworth and the rest of the players are only focused on this weekend’s game at home to Blackpool.

"Everything is in our control and so if we play the cricket that we know we can play, we should be there or thereabouts come the end of the season,” said Haworth, who has found himself in the second team in recent weeks due to the competitive nature of the squad.

"We have just got to take it one game at a time.

"You look at Garstang, they were sitting in fourth or fifth position a few weeks ago but now they are in second and have a chance of winning the league so things can change quickly.

"We know that one bad result this weekend for us, then Garstang or Kendal can get be right back up there.

"Garstang obviously have the experience of last year when they won it.

"But we also know that if we keep winning then nobody can catch us, so let’s just wait and see.”

Blackpool’s inability to force a result last weekend means their title ambitions are probably over.

They remain though one of the big sides in the division and will provide formidable opposition this weekend.

However, Chorley have already got the better of them this season at Stanley Park.

"They are a quality outfit, well led by captain Paul Danson," said Howarth. "It’s going to be a tough ask to beat them but we tend to do okay against them when we are at home.

"We had a great win over them up at their place where we chased 210-220 I think it was earlier in the season.

"To get a win against at their place was great as it’s never an easy place to go so hopefully we can get them back on our turf and get a win.”

​​Fixtures – Northern League: Chorley v Blackpool, Eccleston v Longridge, Fulwood & B’ton v Fleetwood, Garstang v St Annes, Netherfield v Leyland, Penrith v Kendal.