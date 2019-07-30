Chorley will relish the challenge of playing in the fifth tier of English football, says boss Jamie Vermiglio

Boss Jamie Vermiglio revealed there is a huge buzz of excitement around Victory Park as Chorley prepare for the opening game of the season.

The Magpies host Bromley on Saturday in their first National League game after winning promotion last season.

Now just one step below the Football League, Vermiglio accepts his part-timers face a huge test as they come up against clubs, who operate with a full-time playing squad, on a regular basis. But it is a challenge he and his players are determined to meet head-on.

“It’s a massive season for us,” said Vermiglio. “Everybody is really excited – the fans, the players and the management.

“It’s our first time at this level and we want to give a good account of ourselves both on and off the pitch.

“We are just seeing it as an unbelievable opportunity.

“We know it’s going to be tough, coming up against full-time sides and travelling the length and breadth of the country while also holding down full-time jobs as well.

“It’s not going to be easy or plain-sailing. We can’t think we are going to have a season like last season, but it is a really good opportunity for the players to show what they can do.

“There’s going to be more exposure for the club as well through television. BT Sport are involved in the National League and there is going to be more of the spotlight on us.”

Vermiglio is going to be without Louis Almond this weekend and also has injury concerns over Courtney Meppen-Walter and Scott Leather.

He has added defenders Mark Ross and Lewis Baines to his squad and is also close to sealing a deal for a goalkeeper on loan to replace Matty Urwin, who may miss the first eight weeks of the season.