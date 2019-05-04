Chorley skipper Teague says the fans can make all the difference in Sunday's play-off showdown with Altrincham at Victory Park

Skipper Andy Teague says Chorley’s fans can make all the difference in Sunday’s Victory Park showdown with Altrincham.

For the fourth time in five seasons the Magpies have made it to the National League North play-offs.

Now after defeats to Guiseley in 2015, Halifax in 2017 and Harrogate last season the Magpies are determined to reach the National League for the first time since 1990.

And for Teague, 33, who has been at the club since 2011, the fans can be key as they now find themselves two wins away from promotion, starting with a semi-final against the Robins on Sunday.

He said: “I think sometimes the fans do not realise how big they are for us, especially when things do not go right on the pitch.

“We need them to be the 12th man, give us a push and encourage us.

“They have done it before and no doubt they will do it again this Sunday.”

The Magpies missed out on winning the title by a point.

Teague, who is hoping he is fit enough to feature in the game, says the Magpies must forget about what has gone on in the past and focus on reaching the play-off final.

He said: “It is all about one-off games and what has gone before does not matter.

“We have to go out there and prove to everyone why we have been up there all season.

“It is up to us players to go out and make sure we do the business on the pitch and make this a successful season.

“Our aim all season has been to get promoted.

“We missed out on being champions by a point but we still have a chance to get through to the National League.

“We can do it. It is all about what we do now.

“We have training this morning, we will eat together and then get ready for Sunday.”

And Teague wants the players to use that heartbreak of missing out on promotion for good by winning the play-offs.

He said: “When you have had disappointment you can use that.

“We were all down after Spennymoor. We realised it was the title race over, with Stockport playing Nuneaton.

“But we have to use that heartbreak of not winning the league and make it a positive by going out in these play-offs with our chests out, show what we are about and what we can do.

“We are all looking forward to the game.”