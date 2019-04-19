Chorley skipper says pressure is on Stockport in title showdown

Chorley skipper Andy Teague believes the pressure is all on the shoulders of promotion favourites Stockport County as they face-off in a potential National League North title decider on Saturday (1pm kick-off).

The Magpies are one point behind leaders Stockport going in to the final three games of the season. Chorley have been beaten 3-0 twice by County this season in the league and cup at Edgeley Park.

But Teague believes home advantage could be key for boss Jamie Vermiglio’s side this weekend to help them beat Stockport to the title.

He said: “They beat us at their place this season. We have home advantage this time, there is no pressure on us and we believe in ourselves.

“We believe we can win the league.

“If you’d have told us this at the start of the season anyone would have snapped your hand off.

“It is a great position that the squad and the manager have got us into. It is still all to play for.

“There is no pressure on us – it is all on Stockport being favourites and the size of the club they are.

“We need the fans with us on Saturday and hopefully they can help us get over that line.”

Teague has racked up more than 300 appearances for the Magpies since arriving in 2011.

He has tasted glory before at Victory Park but after back-to-back play-off defeats, Teague says promotion to the National League would be an outstanding achievement.

What would promotion mean to the 33-year-old?

He said: “It would be massive. We have had promotions but we are not the favourites to win the league and so to do so would be an outstanding achievement.

“There are three games to go, we have to keep going, keep plugging away and, hopefully, we are the champions.”

Matt Challoner (hernia) and Josh O’Keefe (ribs) are doubts for the games.

Centre-half Teague, who switched to a position he had played in his earlier career right wing-back in the absence of Challoner for the 5-3 defeat at Altrincham, says the Magpies have learned from that loss.

Speaking about the switch he said: “It is not my best position. I was needed to do a job and I did it but it was not good enough.

“Defensive-wise we conceded five goals and after scoring three away from home to not win was disappointing. We are always learning.”