Chorley put five past Huddersfield Town XI

A quick start from both teams resulted in two goals in the opening 15 minutes.

Harry Cardwell put the Magpies in front, tapping home a Billy Whitehouse flick-on, before Kian Harratt beat the offside trap to knock in a Jon Russell cross minutes later.

The goals continued to flow as the half went on.

Harry Cardwell hit a hat-trick

Reece Brown, who featured for Peterborough in last season’s FA Cup second-round tie against Chorley gave Town the lead on 21 minutes, only for the hosts to hit straight back through a Connor Hall penalty.

Hall then turned provider as the Magpies retook the lead right on half time – the forward finding his strike partner Cardwell, who made no mistake from close range.

Within 10 minutes of the restart it was 4-2 to the hosts – Billy Whitehouse firing home a beautiful effort from range.

Cardwell’s hat-trick goal followed soon after as he made no mistake beating Nicholas Bilokapic off another Hall assist.

Chorley’s No.9 almost grabbed a fourth, only for Bilokapic to deny him brilliantly, before the Town stopper also denied Hall a second as the clock ran down.

The Magpies finish their home slate of pre-season friendlies on Tuesday when David Unsworth’s Everton Under-23s visit Victory Park (7:30pm).

Admission is priced at £10 for adults, £5 for 12-17-year-olds and free for season ticket holders and accompanied under-12s.

Chorley: Trialist; Henley (Ustabaşı 70(Scarborough 73), Smith, Halls, Baines, Whitehouse, Cardwell, Hall, Shenton, Okome (Trialist 46), Blakeman (Owens 51). Subs not used: Tomlinson.

Huddersfield: Bilokapic; Spencer, Headley, Crichlow (Kherbouche 62), Jackson, Brown (Krasniqi 62), Obiero, Diarra, Harratt (Elliott 66), Russell (Midgley 60), Bright.

Referee: D McNamara.