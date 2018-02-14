Chorley Ladies left with an empty Plate

Chorley Ladies crashed out of the FA League Plate when they suffered a 4-0 reverse at Hull City.

Meghan Pope started in goal for Chorley, with Saskia Bowes, Kerry Nickson and Janet Mitchell making up the back three.

Lisa Topping and Maddy Cullin operated as wing-backs, while Kathy Bonner, Laura Walker and Megan Searson played in central midfield, with Mel Ball and Jodie Pilling up front.

The game was played out in bright sunshine at Hull University on the artificial surface, which made for a fast-paced and lively game.

Chorley were the better side in the opening exchanges with Pilling and Ball linking well in attack.

The first chance came for Topping, who raced onto a pass from Searson, before unleashing a shot that narrowly missed the target.

Then, following a corner routine, Bonner connected brilliantly on the half-volley but the effort was just wide.

As the game went on, Pope did well to turn a stinging shot round the post.

Just minutes before half-time, Chorley thought that they should have had a penalty as Ball was pushed off the ball and wrestled to the ground, but the referee waved play on.

Just seconds later, Hull went up the other end and a knock down was swept home by the striker Rebecca Beech.

In the second half, Hull scored a second against the run of play. The winger picked up the ball on the left and played it across goal, where it was stroked home by Hope Knight.

Minutes later Hull had a third. Despite what looked a clear foul in the build up on Bowes, Hull kept the ball and Beech struck a shot from the edge of the box which Pope almost kept out.

They then sealed the victory late on after a cross was turned in by Beech, as Chorley’s magnificent cup run came to an end.