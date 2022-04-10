Chorley have to settle for stalemate at Bradford Park Avenue

The 0-0 draw enabled both sides to retain mini unbeaten runs and brought the Magpies another point to strengthen their hold on fifth place and an increasingly secure-looking slot in the promotion play-offs positions.

Of the chasing pack, only Boston United (beaten at Victory Park in midweek) gained any ground on Chorley who maintain a seven-point gap on their pursuers.

With three games in seven days coming up, Jamie Vermiglio boldly rang the changes in his starting XI, opting to rest strikers Jack Sampson and Connor Hall, as well as midfield dynamos Billy Whitehouse and Willem Tomlinson, while welcoming back defender Adam Henley after a lengthy absence through injury.

Action from Chorley's goalless draw at Bradford PA on Saturday (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Bradford made a bright start, applying early pressure without seriously testing Matt Urwin before Chorley gained a foothold in the game but shots at goal were mainly off-target or gave home keeper George Sykes-Kenworthy comfortable saves.

Just before half-time, however, Millenic Alli was close with a fine effort from distance which was inches wide.Chorley dominated play for much of the second half and the nearest either side came to scoring was a deflected shot from Jon Ustabasi which rattled the bar.

The introduction of three substitutes for the final quarter of the match gave the Magpies greater impetus but, again, their shots failed to extend Sykes-Kenworthy.

At the other end, Urwin likewise had little to concern him. Tomlinson fired a free-kick straight at the home keeper, while in the closing stages Brad Holmes headed over the bar and a Lewis Baines header provided only a routing catch for Sykes-Kenworthy.“There wasn’t a lot to shout about,” said Vermiglio after the match.

"But the clean-sheet was a positive and it’s another point gained on the road.”

Avenue manager Mark Bowen was pleased with his side’s fourth successive clean-sheet, while acknowledging that his players “didn’t really put a very good Chorley team under pressure.”

In short it was a game easy to forget.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Henley (Halls 66), Leather, Baines, Calveley (Tomlinson 60), Ustabasi (Whitehouse 72), Blyth, Shenton, Blakeman, Alli, Holmes. Subs (not used): Sampson, Hall.