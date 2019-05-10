Chorley goalkeeper Matty Urwin has called upon his team-mates to evoke the spirit of their best performances when they face Spennymoor in the play-off final

Chorley goalkeeper Matty Urwin wants to see the spirit from their Doncaster Rovers FA Cup home clash and victory over Stockport County emulated on the pitch and in the stands when they take on Spennymoor Town in the play-off final this Sunday.

Urwin and company were pipped to the National League North title by Stockport.

And now as they prepare to host Spennymoor Town in the play-off final the penalty shoot-out semi-final hero wants more of a same.

He stressed that nothing is won yet after their semi-final victory over Altrincham and he wants to see a performance like Jamie Vermiglio’s side put on for the 2-2 FA Cup draw with League One side Doncaster Rovers and in their 2-0 win over champions Stockport.

He said: “We have won nothing yet.

“Altrincham dug in really well, we did struggle at times but hopefully we can perform better this weekend.

“We’ve been at home against Doncaster Rovers - a League One side who are now in the play-offs, Stockport - the best team in our league because they won the league.

“We more than matched them hopefully we can replicate those performances and get a result.”

But the shot-stopper does not just want to see Chorley turn up on the pitch, with 3,000 plus strong crowds like for those two games anticipated again, he wants the fans to bring the noise.

He said: “The fans got behind us in their numbers.

“When I run back to my goal and they are cheering it always spurs me on.

“We need that again.

“They were fantastic but we need them again on Sunday.”

Urwin was the hero in Chorley’s 3-1 penalty shoot-out win over Altrincham last Sunday.

His three stops allowed Josh Wilson to slot home the winning penalty.

The keeper says he has only ever lost a one shoot-out – playing for Blackburn Rovers Under-12s in Holland.

And he credits preparation and the work of analyst Jason Taylor as key.

Speaking about his record he said: “Just the one loss, it was in Holland and I still remember it!

“There is a pattern to most penalty takers.

“I go completely focused, do not want to talk to anyone and anyone around me.

“I got into a rhythm and I felt unstoppable really.

“But that is not it, we have won nothing yet.”