VIDEO: Chorley FC boss Jamie Vermiglio expects Marcus Carver to be fit for Alfreton Town after playing through the pain barrier

Chorley goal hero Marcus Carver played through the pain barrier against Brackley in midweek.

But Magpies boss Jamie Vermiglio expects the forward to be raring to go for Saturday’s Alfreton clash.

Marcus Carver celebrates after scoring against Brackley. Photo credit: Stefan Willoughby

Carver opened the scoring then won the penalty that Adam Blakeman converted in the 63rd minute as Chorley fought off promotion chasers Brackley to extend their lead at the top of the National League North table to six points.

Carver, 25, limped off at Victory Park with Adam McGurk replacing him in the 87th minute.

But Vermiglio expects him to be fine for Saturday and says he will be a big player in the final 13 games of the season.

He said: “I think he’s all right. He just took a knock on the knee at half-time.

“There was no way I was taking him off in a game like that of that magnitude because his work-rate, his endeavour. I don’t think there is any player in the team that can match him for that. It was important that he stayed on for the majority of the game.”

The Magpies boss believes the mid 80-point mark could be enough to clinch the title.

And with his side sat on 60 points at the top with 39 to play for he is keen to go on another unbeaten run after they bounced back from a shock 5-3 defeat at Southport last weekend.

He said: “You probably look at the mid-80s to get it over the line. Someone would have to go on a really good run to get that but we see ourselves going on a good run ourselves.

“We need to keep churning out the three points. We got another home win on Tuesday against a very good Brackley side.

“But they don’t get easier in this league every fixture is tough and we need to be really up for it if we are going to get anything at Alfreton.

“They will be a bit more direct than Brackley but we have prepared properly and hopefully we will get something out of the game.”