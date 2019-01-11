Vermiglio backs Teague to hit more milestones after skipper celebrates 350th Chorley FC appearance

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio backed skipper Andrew Teague to hit more milestones after he celebrated his 350th appearance for the Magpies.

Teague, 32, moved to Victory Park in 2011 and played his 350th game for the club in the 1-1 draw at Hereford.

The skipper picked up the player of the year award last term and has been a key figure in the club’s rise to the top of the National League North table this season.

And as they prepare to host Altrincham at Victory Park on Saturday, Vermilgio paid tribute to his captain.

The Magpies boss revealed a change in lifestyle has helped the defender’s longevity.

“It is unbelievable,” said Vermiglio, who has played alongside Teague for the Magpies in the past.

“It is not as common as people think – someone staying with a club for that duration.

“It is a credit to him. He is a big part of the club, a big part of what we do both on and off the field.

“He carries himself well and is a typical leader, someone you want on your side.

“He had some criticism the last two or three years with his fitness levels. But he has been able to get through that, answer his critics.

“I was one of his critics a couple of seasons ago.

“I dragged him in and said, ‘You need to make a decision. You are either with us and you are going for it or you are going to dwindle away and will not get in the side’.

“He was at a point when he had put on a little bit of weight and he has since started living his life better. He’s started doing yoga, Pilates, eating correctly and his focus has been fantastic.

“Because of that he has been able to make it to the 350 milestone and I would not be surprised if he passed the 400 or 450 milestone the way he is going and the way he is looking after himself.

“I don’t want to big him up too much, but he is what young footballers should look at.

“His training is always spot on. He wants to win, he has a laugh but he wants to win.

“When we lose it hurts him and that is the sort of player you want at your club.

“With him here he has been able to guide a few others that could easily have followed a different path.”

Meanwhile, the Magpies have appealed Louis Almond’s red card for an off the ball incident in the Hereford draw.

If it is successful he could feature on Saturday.

But Vermiglio is boosted by the return of defenders Scott Leather and Stevie Jordan though midfielder Dale Whitham (illness) and youngster Adam Anson are still doubts.

He said: “We were unfortunate to lose Stevie.

“He has done well for us.

“But he is on his way back he trained fully this week

“Scotty Leather played 45 minutes but missed the Hereford game as a precaution.

“I just want to ease him back in a bit.

He will be available.

“Dale is still not one hundred percent but he trained this week.

“He is still not well so will probably miss out on Saturday.

“The lads are coming back and coming back at a good time.

“We are only missing Adam Anson but again he is on the road to recovery.”

Seventh-placed Altrincham are next up at Victory Park.

The Magpies are yet to play Phil Parkinson’s team this term but Vermiglio has been impressed by their football to date.

He said: “Altrincham are a good footballing side. Phil Parkinson took a few of the players he had at Nantwich there and they play good football. They like to pop it about.

“He has done well this season and they will be in and out of the play-offs.

“Just like any game it will be tough but if we apply ourselves we have a chance of beating them.

“It will be tough but we are at home.

“Victory Park is a fortress for us, so we are hoping to get the three points.”