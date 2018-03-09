Teague sets sights on play-off charge

Captain Andrew Teague has branded Chorley’s form since Christmas as ‘not good enough’.

Since the emphatic 3-0 victory over National League North title favourites Salford City on December 23, the Magpies have won just twice in 11 games.

Chief among their problems since the turn of the year has been an alarming lack of goals.

However, despite the poor sequence of results, Chorley are still very much in the play-off mix.

With 11 games of the season left to play, Chorley are four points outside the play-offs and Teague has challenged his team-mates to put a good run together between now and the end of the season.

“I think it’s something like two wins in 11 games which is not good enough for a club like Chorley,” said Teague. “But we have still got a chance of getting in those play-offs.

“ “We have still got quite a few teams around us to play like Blyth Spartans and Spennymoor Town. It’s still in our hands.”

Teague believes Chorley’s recent problems have been due to a failure in front of goal rather than playing poorly.

“It’s been a lack of goals which has been the problem,” Teague said.

“We have not been conceding too many, just not scoring enough.

“I think we have been playing well, creating chances – we just need to take them.”

After last weekend’s game at home to Stockport County fell foul of the weather, the Magpies are eager for this weekend’s trip to Leamington to go ahead.

“We beat them in December 2-0 at home, but they have picked up recently,” Teague said.