New boy Newby’s Magpies challenge

Chorley boss Matt Jansen hopes new signing Alex Newby can follow in the footsteps of free-scoring Nick Haughton.

A deadline-day signing at the start of the season from League One Fleetwood, Haughton netted 13 times in an electric six-month loan spell, before being snapped up by Chorley’s National League North rivals Salford.

Newby, 22 (right) has been rattling in goals for fun at NPL First Division North side Clitheroe and although it will be a step up, Jansen has backed the youngster to help solve Chorley’s lack of goals.

With the Magpies facing a weekend off due to Spennymoor’s involvement in the FA Trophy, Chorley fans will have to wait until their clash with FC United next Friday to get a glimpse of the new boy.

Jansen said: “He can play in a few different positions. He was scoring goals at Clitheroe.

“He can play wide of the three, as a No.10 or as a centre-forward.

“He is good on the ball, composed, scored a few goals and yes, it is a two-division step up for him but if he can do what he did at Clitheroe he will be great for us.

“Hopefully he can keep progressing and improving.”

The Chorley boss has not ruled out more signings with the club still able to secure short-term loan deals from Football League clubs.

He said: “We need to be realistic when it comes to recruitment.

“We are a team with a below mid-table budget but we are still competing in the top half of the table. To go out and buy an established centre-forward, we have not go that luxury.

“What we can do is get someone available on loan like Nick Haughton or look at the divisions below like with Alex.”