National League North leaders Chorley will host League One side Doncaster Rovers in the First Round of the FA Cup

​Chorley fought back to beat Barrow and clinch a spot in the first round proper of the FA Cup and now they have been rewarded with a home clash against League One side Doncaster Rovers.

Jamie Vermiglio’s side found themselves 2-0 down to National League side Barrow at half-time.

But goals for Matt Challoner, Louis Almond and Marcus Carver saw the National League North leaders fight back to dump their higher league opponents out of the cup.

Now they will face League One promotion chasers Doncaster in the first round on the weekend commencing Friday November 9.

And for full-back Adam Blakeman, the magic of the cup is still alive.

He said: “The FA Cup is the big one.

“It is the one you look forward to, especially when you get to the first round.

“It is a really exciting time for everyone at the club.

“It can get a little bit of money into the club.”

Full back Blakeman, 26, is the club’s top scorer with nine goals in Chorley’s unbeaten start.

But before they can focus on the cup it is back to the bread and butter at the weekend, a trip to Bradford Park Avenue up next on Saturday.

And as Blakeman and company aim to make it 16 without defeat, he says he has worked to adding goals to his game.

He said: “I said last year that I thought I was doing okay, but that I needed to add goals into my game.

“Thankfully this year I have been in the right place at the right time a few times and just stuck a few in.

““I’ve had a few penalties and I’m confident in my own ability to score them.”