National League North leaders Chorley hoping to make it five wins on the bounce

It is a top two battle not many would have predicted but as they prepare to host fellow ‘underdogs’ Hereford at Victory Park, Chorley skipper Andy Teague wants to continue making a statement.

The bookies did not have Chorley down as favourites to lift the National League North title but after four wins from their opening four games the Magpies are sitting pretty at the top of the tree.

The only team to win all four of their games, the Magpies face second-placed Hereford United.

The duo are in a group of four that are yet to lose, AFC Telford United and Kidderminster Harriers the other two yet to lose in the division.

And for skipper Teague, 32, the start was a message to the doubters of Jamie Vermiglio’s ‘underdogs’ who are now bidding to build on last term’s play-off defeat and end a near three decade absence from the National League.

He said: “It has been important to get a good start.

“Four wins out of four, we cannot ask for anything more.

“It has been a statement to the rest of the league.

“We were not one of the favourites at the start of the season, we have that underdog mentality and we are proving our doubters wrong once again.

“We just need to keep this momentum going.”

Teague netted his first goal of the season in the 4-0 midweek win over Southport.But for the defender it is that record of four straight clean sheets from their opening four games that is more rewarding than a goal for him.

A great feat with Fleetwood loanee Matty Urwin and keeper Cameron Belford with two apiece.

Though last term’s player of the year Teague has been an ever present.

He said: “For me the clean sheets are the most important thing.

“I celebrate more if I do a good block or if we make a good save than if I score.But it is always nice to get a goal.

“We cannot really complain at the moment.”

But Teague will not be taking his foot off the gas.

He said: “Hereford have got the momentum having just come up to the division.

“But we will be prepared and we are at home.

“The fans have been brilliant and hopefully we can give them something to cheer for again.” And with a 4-0 win last time out Teague is pleased that they are building on last term’s steel and a defensive record that saw them have the second meanest defence in the league with goals.

He said: “We were 4-0 up in 50 minutes and we should have probably got more on Tuesday.

“That is probably the only frustrating thing that we took our foot off the gas a bit and the manager wanted more goals.

“But we are looking good going forward and long may it continue.”