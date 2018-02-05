Matt Jansen’s non-league column

Performances have by no means warranted some of the results we’ve had this season.

In my view we have been desperately unlucky in a handful of matches recently, none more so than in last week’s 1-0 defeat away at Gainsborough Trinity.

Following the disappointment in the 2-2 home draw with North Ferriby United the previous Saturday, I expected a performance from the lads in the match at Gainsborough a couple of days later, and I certainly got that.

We were outstanding last Tuesday night and myself and my assistant Jamie Vermiglio, could not fault any of the lads after the game.

We were desperately unlucky to go behind and from then on, it was just one-way traffic.

The second half in particular was one of the best performances of the season.

We created endless chances and were camped in the Gainsborough half of the pitch for most of it with the only fault being we failed to find the back of the net again.

But that’s been the story of our season – we created chance after chance after chance and just couldn’t score.

At the heart of it, it’s about putting the ball in the back of the net and that’s what changes games and gives you the three points.

Let me be clear though – I’d be disappointed and questions would need to be asked if we went into these matches and played poorly.

But since the start of the year, when results have taken a turn for the worse, we’ve played well.

In the defeat at Southport on New Year’s Day, we were dominant in the first half.

Harrogate were fortunate to win at our place with their lucky goal directly from a cross, and against Darlington we did well to respond to going behind.

The only match I can really grumble at this calendar year, is the match against North Ferriby.

Ultimately, we haven’t had what we deserve considering the performances the team has put in recently but I’m confident that will change.

One thing we cannot and will not do is panic and bring in a player which the club would struggle to afford.

We need to bide our time and bring in the right player, which is exactly what we’ve done with Alex Newby, who joined us from Clitheroe last week on an 18-month contract.

He’s played superbly well this season, scoring 19 goals in all competitions and I’m excited and pleased he has chosen to join us, and I’m confident he will be a valuable asset to the team for the rest of this season and beyond.

We’re a united side and the lads are all in this together.

We’ll head to FC United of Manchester on Friday night looking to claim the three points we will hopefully deserve.

We are not out of this by any means and my aim is to claim 30 points from the next 14 games, which this side is certainly capable of doing.