MATCH REPORT: Chorley 1 Lancaster 0

It was far from a blockbuster but Chorley are now one game away from lifting their 18th LFA Challenge Trophy after beating Lancaster 1-0 writes Rosie Swarbrick.

An 18th-minute Jason Walker effort was the difference at the County Ground in Leyland as he mopped up Elliot Wynne’s parry from a Delial Brewster cross.

That piece of clinical finishing was to be the difference in an evenly contested game.

It was a match that left Lancaster boss Phil Brown ruing what might have been had his side got that early goal.

And it was not for the want of trying as Sam Bailey’s cross from the right was met by Craig Carney.

His close-range header was batted away by Matt Urwin but only back to the Lancaster No.10 who wasted a golden opportunity by fluffing his lines.

Despite that bright start by Lancaster with Ryan Winder causing problems Chorley showed their gulf in class and had big shout for a penalty waved away as Matty Hughes looked to have been felled in the box by Glenn Steel but referee Elliott Swallow ruled the former Bamber Bridge player had won the ball.

An intelligent chip from Walker fell to Luke Burgess who flashed the ball wide.

But City still bared their teeth with Carney testing Fleetwood loanee Urwin.

But after the goal, the half petered out with Carney and Chorley’s Burgess creating the only efforts.

The Magpies kept the heat on in the second 45 as Dale Whitman sent a strike crashing past the post.

Burgess should made it 2-0 and that let-off woke Lancaster up as they had two chances in quick succession with Charlie Bailey and PNE’s Connor Simpson thwarted by Urwin.

Lancaster put the pressure on but could not find a clinical touch as Chorley held on to clinch a date with Clitheroe at the Macron on April 23.

Chorley: Urwin, Challoner, Mollyneux, Teague, Leather, Hughes, Burgess, Whitman, Brewster, Walker, Cottrell. Subs: Carver (Brewster, 70) O’Keefe, Lightfoot, Wilson, Jordan

Lancaster: Wynne, Hudson, Dugdale, Akrigg, Steel, Mercer, Winder, s Bailey (Tam, 66) Simpson, Carney, c Bailey. Subs: Kilifin, Preston, Tam, Williams, Wills