Magpies will appeal Challinor’s red card

Chorley have launched an appeal to try and get defender Matt Challoner’s red card in Tuesday’s Kidderminster draw overturned.

Challoner was shown a straight red card for violent conduct in the dying stages of the 0-0 draw for his involvement in a mass brawl.

Boss Matt Jansen claims the defender was punched while he was on the ground with the incident spilling over to the dug-outs. It sparked a melee and resulted in Challoner, Chorley assistant manager Jamie Vermiglio, Kidderminster boss John Eustace and their unused sub Tyrone Williams all being sent off.

Jansen said the club are appealing Challoner’s red but not Vermiglio’s. He said: “They (Kidderminster) instigated it and we were worse off at the end of it.

“They were saying that Chally was lifting his arm.

“Fair enough Vermo and John Eustace should have maybe gone, but don’t send Challoner off when he has not done anything.”

Challoner will still be available for Chorley’s National League North clash at Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

Jansen is hopeful Adam Blakeman will be fit, with Nick Haughton expected to shake off the illness that kept him out of the Kidderminster game.

The match has been overshadowed by the late flurry of red cards but Jansen says it was appropriate that they kept a clean sheet on skipper Andy Teague’s 300th appearance for the club.

He said: “Teaguey has been brilliant for the club on and off the pitch –it is a fantastic achievement.

“Hopefully he will have many more to come. The clean sheet for him on that appearance was apt.

“It was great to get another clean sheet – we just need to start scoring goals.

“We still have one of the best defensive records in our league and if we can add goals to that we will be a force to be reckoned with.

“Hopefully that will happen soon and hopefully we will start scoring, as well as keeping clean sheets.”

Jansen is hoping to add to his side this month and secured the loan signing of striker Delial Brewster.

The Magpies have been light up top ever since Terry Gornell left the club shortly after joining them in August.

And Jansen hopes the 20-year-old can make an impact – when he gets himself up to match fitness.

Jansen said: ““He is fit enough to appear as a substitute but not to start a full game yet so we are easing him in. He’s done well in this league before and he is a great addition.”