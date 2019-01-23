Magpies manager Vermiglio welcomes news Chorley FC Supporters Trust is set to become a club shareholder

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio has welcomed news that the Chorley FC Supporters Trust is set to become a shareholder of the club.

Following a series of discussions between Chorley FC and the Supporters Trust, Trust chairman Dave Tindall and board member Chris Blackburn will join the Magpies board as full directors.

The move sees the Supporters Trust make an initial investment of half the Fan Ownership Fund into Chorley Football Club.

And manager Vermiglio, whose side are four points clear at the top of the National League North, supports the move: “I think it is great.

“The supporters trust play a big part in our club.

“We are not funded by one person, we are very reliant on trying to get income from all sources.

“The supporters trust play a big part in raising the profile of the club, they do a lot behind the scenes with out community stuff.

“It is great to have them on board and good for them to have a voice on the board.

“That is great too because we want feedback, we want to move forward in different ways and they can help us to do that even better.”

The fund was launched at the start of the 2015/16 season with an end goal of establishing fan ownership of Chorley.

An exact figure on how much the Supporters Trust has invested into the football club remains unclear at this moment in time.

There are currently four directors at the club – Simon Denham, Glen Hutchinson, Graham Watkinson, and club chairman Ken Wright – bringing the total to six once Mr Tindall and Mr Blackburn’s additions are finalised.