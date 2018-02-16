Magpies looking to avenge Trinity defeat

Chorley will be gunning for revenge this weekend when they welcome National League North strugglers Gainsborough Trinity to Victory Park.

The Magpies are still smarting from the narrow defeat they suffered at the hands of the Lincolnshire outfit late last month.

A goal by Craig King shortly after half-time was enough to seal victory for Trinity, who are currently third from bottom – just one point above second-bottom Telford United.

The Magpies have only picked up one win over the past nine league games and have slipped eight points off the play-offs.

Last time out they drew 0-0 away to FC United of Manchester – a performance which drew praise from manager Matt Jansen.

But he is eager to see his men start turning good performances into three points as they look to make up lost ground on the teams above them .

“It was a sore point when they beat us at their place a couple of weeks ago,” said Jansen.

“The lads don’t need reminding of that, and we’ll show fight and determination to get the important three points this weekend.

“The season is never over until its mathematically impossible to get into the play-offs.

“We have 13 games to go and if we keep playing like we did against FC United, we will win more than we won’t.”

Gainsborough will have the extra boost of a new manager in the dug-out in the shape of ex- Port Vale boss Lee Sinnott, who replaced the sacked Dave Frecklington this week.