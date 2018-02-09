Magpies boosted by Molyneux capture ahead of FC United clash

Assistant boss Jamie Vermiglio believes the capture of experienced campaigner Lee Molyneux could propel Chorley to the National League North play-offs.

The former Morecambe and Accrington Stanley ace signed on the dotted line for the Magpies yesterday afternoon after leaving national League outfit Guiseley and could make his debut tonight at FC United of Manchester.

Molyneux has made more than 200 appearances in the Football League and has enjoyed spells with Southampton, Plymouth, Rochdale and Crewe.

Still only 28, the left-sided ace should have a number of good years ahead of him, according to Vermiglio.

“He’s probably got the best couple of years ahead of him,” said Vermiglio. “He’s a fit lad and been playing for Guiseley this season and if you look at his past, there are more than 200 appearances in the Football League there.

“He can play at left-back and left wing-back, but he can play further forward as a No.10.

“When he was at Accrington, they used him as an attacking players and that’s what we have brought him in for.”

Molyneux is one of three new signings brought in to bolster the squad this week. On Wednesday, manager Matt Jansen swooped for Wigan Athletic academy stars Josh Gregory and James Barrigan.

Meanwhile, Vermiglio expects a tough assignment this evening against a United side who are particularly strong at home.

“Their home form is fantastic,” Vermiglio said. “Out of the 10 games they have won this season, nine of them have come at home.

“They have been a little unfortunate, especially earlier in the season.

“But since they let Karl Marginson go as manager and brought in Tom Greaves, since his appointment they have started to pick up some good results.

“It’s always a tough place to go – their fans get right behind them.”

The Magpies welcome back Matt Challoner after he served a three-match ban.