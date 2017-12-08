Kiddy on the block for Matt’s Magpies

Chorley renew acquaintances with Kidderminster Harriers tomorrow for what will be an important National League North fixture.

The two teams have met in some important games in recent seasons with the Magpies certainly holding the upper hand. Last season they enjoyed success over Kiddy in the play-off semi-final – Adam Roscoe’s late winner sending Matt Jansen’s men through to the final.

The Magpies also got this season off to the best possible start by beating Harriers at Aggborough 1-0 on the opening day of the campaign.

They have the opportunity to complete the double over Kiddy when the Worcestershire-based side visit Victory Park this weekend.

Both teams are badly in need of the points as they look to maintain their play-off ambitions. Kidderminster currently occupy the final play-off position – a place and a point above Chorley, who do have a game in hand.

“We have always done well against Kiddeminster and we will hope to do well again tomorrow,” Jansen said.

“We are in a good vein of form, especially at home. So we’ll take the game to them and hopefully come out on the right side of the result.”

Jansen also spoke of his delight at the return of influential midfielder Dale Whitham, who featured in the 2-1 Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy quarter-final win over Bamber Bridge.

The long-serving Magpies star has been out for a couple of months with a fractured foot. “It was great for Dale to get some vital minutes after a couple of months out,” said Jansen, pictured.

Elsewhere, Southport are away to Boston United.

In the National League, AFC Fylde travel to Boreham Wood.