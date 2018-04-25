Jansen wants Magpies to settle it at Brackley

Chorley boss Matt Jansen wants to get their play-off place confirmed this evening but accepts it will not be an easy task given Brackley’s strong home record.

Brackley are third in the National League North and only lost their first home game of the season against Bradford Park Avenue last week.

Avenue are one of sixth-placed Chorley’s rivals for the final play-off spots, with just two points from their final two games needed by the Magpies to see them and Spennymoor Town off and join Brackley in the quest to reach the National League.

And Jansen says his men know what they need to do.

He said: “Brackley are a quality side, we won’t take it lightly. I’d rather get three points there than leave it until the final game of the season.

“We will be attacking them, 100 per cent.“Hopefully we’ll get a result.

“You can go back seven or eight games and people thought we were out of it.

“Then it shows how fickle football is and how things can turn around.

“We went on a bit of a run and now it is on our hands and I’d rather it be that way than out of them.”

Chorley will still have Adam Blakeman available as they appeal his suspension from the red card in a 4-3 win at Tamworth at the weekend.

If that appeal fails his suspension will start against Alfreton on Saturday.

Striker Jason Walker and versatile attacker Josh Wilson are touch and go with Lee Molyneux and Adam Roscoe – who had been recalled from loan at Bamber Bridge –coming off with knocks in the LFA Challenge Trophy final win over Clitheroe on Monday night.

Jansen will be fielding the strongest side he possibly can in their sixth game in 12 days at Brackley.

He said: “There are niggles everywhere and suspensions here and there.

“They complain in the Premier League about fixture congestion and they are full-time, with first-class travel and masseurs and ice baths.

“They complain if they have got three games in a week and we are part time.

“We came back from Leamington and all of the motorways are shut. Some of the players got back at three or four in the morning and were then up at half-six for work.

“Then we had to go back to Tamworth on Saturday.

“Certain people don’t realise we are part time, but we do not grumble.

“We showed how strong we were on Saturday and again on Monday with the youngsters coming from behind to beat Clitheroe in the LFA Trophy final.”