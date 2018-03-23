Jansen hoping to springboard into play-offs

Chorley boss Matt Jansen has urged his men to use Tuesday night’s win over Spennymoor as the springboard for a push for the play-offs.

After nearly a month without a game due to the inclement weather, the Magpies finally got their boots dirty in midweek.

And they did not show too much ring-rust as they brushed aside fellow play-off chasers The Moors 3-1 at Victory Park.

With his side just a point outside the top seven, Jansen believes a glut of wins over their final 10 games should see them secure one of those places.

“If you look at Nuneaton, Boston, Southport – they have gone on runs where they have won six or seven,” Jansen said.

“I feel we are a better team than them so there’s no reason for the last 10 games we can’t go on a similar run and propel ourselves into the play-offs.

“We are more than capable of doing that – the win over Spennymoor was the first step to doing that and hopefully we will go on a run of results.”

With Chorley having had a number of fixtures postponed over the last couple of months, they face a heavy workload over the final month of the season.

However, Jansen – who prepares his side to face Boston United at home on Saturday– believes that is something which will work in his side’s favour.

“It’s going to be tough; there is a backlog of games, but there’s a few teams in the same boat as us. I like games thick and fast.

“If you can build some momentum and get on a winning streak, winning becomes a habit.”

Meanwhile, Dave Challinor is hoping his AFC Fylde team can use last Saturday’s disappointment as motivation for this weekend’s trip to Dagenham and Redbridge in the National League.

The Coasters appeared to be heading for a third straight win at Mill Farm last week as, with just two minutes to go, they led Hartlepool United 3-1. But a late fightback from Hartlepool saw them score twice at the death to deny Challinor’s side all three points.

“We can only learn from it and try and use it as motivation to go and win on Saturday,” said Challinor.

In the National League North, Southport will be aiming to make it six wins on the spin when they host Alfreton Town.