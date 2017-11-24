It’s Trophy time for Jansen’s Magpies

Chorley will begin their quest for another memorable cup run this weekend when they travel to Grantham Town in the FA Trophy third qualifying round.

The Magpies have already enjoyed success in one cup competition this season – reaching the first round proper for the first time in 27 years before losing 2-1 to League One outfit Fleetwood Town.

A passage into the first round proper will not be straightforward though despite the fact that Grantham play in the league below.

The NPL Premier Division outfit are third in the table having won their last four league games.

Meanwhile, AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor will tell his players ‘Be ready for a battle’ as they prepare to face Dover Athletic in the Vanarama National League tomorrow.

The Coasters make their first visit to the Kent club, who are arguably the most consistent team in the fifth tier of English football.

Dover, under long-serving manager Chris Kinnear, are once again in and around the promotion area.

And Challinor is under no illusion about how hard it will be. He said: “Dover have been on a really good run and they are an experienced team at this level. We know we will be in for a battle. Dover are, in a way, unique in the way they like to play.

“They tend to man-mark in every area and make sure there are one-to-one battles all over the pitch. They are also dangerous at set-pieces.

“Even when they do lose players at the end of a season, they bring others in who immediately know what kind of job is required of them. We know it will be tough, but we have to back ourselves.”