‘I still need to prove myself’ says Chorley skipper Andy Teague

Chorley skipper Andy Teague is keen to keep proving his doubters wrong by proving he is still one of the best defenders in the National League North.

Teague, 32, answered critics who questioned whether he was getting past his best by racking up a number of stand-out performances at the heart of a defence that was the second meanest in the league last season.

The Magpies lost out in the play-off semi-final to Harrogate but now as they prepare to host York in the opening game of the season on Saturday, Teague is keen to show he is still at the height of his powers.

He said: “Sometimes people look at your age and think you have gone past it.

“But at 32 I’m fitter than ever. I’ve got more experience, I know the right things to eat and I have just got to go out week in, week out and try and perform – if selected. This year will be no different, I have to prove myself again.

“I feel I am going to be one of the better defenders in the league and I have got to go out there again and prove that.”

And though defensively they have been strong, the Magpies lacked goals last season.

But now as Jamie Vermiglio takes over from Matt Jansen as boss, Chorley are aiming to add to their firepower.

The new additions of Alex Newby’s twin Elliot and strikers Wes Fletcher and Louis Almond have helped them look sharper this pre-season.

But Teague says goals are the whole team’s responsibility. He said: “Last season as a whole we struggled to score.

“The new additions have been welcome, we have a lot of attacking options so there is a lot of competition. There are good times ahead so we just have to kick on.”

With Jansen gone it is a new chapter at Chorley but Teague says change is part and parcel of the game.

He said: “It was a shock but Jamie has taken to it like a duck to water.”