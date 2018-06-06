Hat-trick of new signings for Chorley

Chorley have completed a triple signing as their summer recruitment moves into overdrive.

Strikers Wes Fletcher and Louis Almond have arrived at Victory Park with defender Courtney Meppen-Walter also returning to the club.

Manager Matt Jansen had already completed a deal for goalkeeper Cameron Belford as the Magpies look to be at the sharp end of the National League North once again.

Fletcher, 27, came through the ranks at Burnley and after loan stints with Grimsby Town, Stockport County, Accrington Stanley, Crewe Alexandra and Yeovil Town he joined York City in 2013.

Following two fruitful seasons in League Two the front man moved on to Motherwell before spending the last two campaigns in the Welsh Premier League with The New Saints.

Almond joins from National League North rivals York having turned down a new deal at Bootham Crescent.

An experienced striker, the 26-year-old started out at Blackpool and has enjoyed successful spells at Barrow, Hyde and Southport.

Meppen-Walter was with Chorley towards the end of the 2015-16 season, making 10 appearances.

The former Manchester City trainee and England youth international left for Stockport County before then going on to play for Glossop North End.

Jansen’s squad for next season is really starting to take shape with a number of last season’s squad, including captain Andy Teague and striker Marcus Carver, having put pen to paper for the coming campaign.