Exclusive Matt Jansen non-league column

Chorley boss writes for the Lancashire Post

Three weeks have passed since our last match now, but hopefully – weather permitting – on Tuesday night we will finally be taking to the field again.

It marks the start of a hectic end to the season for all of us, with 11 league matches and a cup semi-final to take part in, all within under six weeks.

Spennymoor are our visitors to the Chorley Group Victory Park Stadium on Tuesday evening, and we won’t need any motivation for the match, as they are around the same position as us and are also wanting to get into the play-offs.

I’m not going to lie, it has been difficult and frustrating over the past month with all of the postponements, but we all know it can’t be helped.

I’ve been telling all the lads to keep themselves ticking over by going to the gym and we’ve been training as often as we can.

We played a practice match on Saturday in an effort to blow away any cobwebs we might have had and I was pleased with what I saw.

It’s good preparation for the Spennymoor game, and in many ways this prolonged break could see us fresh and revitalised for the final matches of the season.

We’re not the only side to have had plenty of postponements, with Spennymoor themselves, incredibly, having more than us.

They have 14 league matches remaining, after their tight 3-2 defeat at Salford City on Saturday, with them also having to play on a couple of Thursday nights over the next few weeks to fit in their fixtures in time for the end of the season.

Thankfully, we are not in that position and despite having to play midweek matches most weeks between now and the final day of the league campaign, we must be thankful we’re not in that boat and hope there are no further postponements for any side.

As for changes to the squad for the run-in, we’ve brought in Luke Burgess from Wigan Athletic on a loan deal. He’s a really exciting talent to have in the middle of the park and comes to us highly rated.

Steven Rigg also joined Workington on a short deal whilst we didn’t have any matches ourselves, in an effort to build his fitness up.

This has worked wonders for him, playing 80 minutes and scoring the winner in Workington’s 3-2 win over Altrincham in midweek and then playing the full 90 minutes against Buxton on Saturday.

It’s important we battle until the final whistle to get into the play-offs and I’m confident we will do just that. It is always going to be hard as there are now seven or eight full-time teams who are spending money in the league but we are only part-time. We are going to give it a good shot though, and I’m confident in what this team can do.

Matt Jansen was speaking to Harry Lyons