Date and kick-off time confirmed for Chorley's FA Cup first round clash with Doncaster Rovers

Details have been confirmed for Chorley’s FA Cup first round tie against Doncaster Rovers at Victory Park.

READ MORE: Chorley 3-2 Barrow - Magpies stage remarkable comeback in the FA Cup

The National League North leaders will host the League One side on Sunday, November 11 at 12.45pm.

The game was surprisingly overlooked for live TV coverage but five matches will take place on Sunday and form part of the BBC’s extended highlights package.

Jamie Vermiglio’s side booked their place at this stage with a fine comeback seeing them dump out National League Barrow 3-2.

The Magpies reached the first round last year but were knocked out by another League One side - Fleetwood Town.