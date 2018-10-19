Chorley skipper Andy Teague’s target for the town ahead of FA Cup tie

Chorley skipper Andy Teague says an FA Cup run can benefit the whole town not just the club as they bid to reach the first round proper.

National League North leaders Chorley host National League side Barrow tomorrow.

And for skipper Teague, 32, beating their higher-division opposition is about much more than keeping their current unbeaten run going – it is about bringing in finances to the club and the town.

Last season Chorley were boosted by a TV date with League One side Fleetwood Town when they reached the first round, losing 2-1 on the night.

Teague said: “Last year the club got a significant amount of money and it got us investing in not just Chorley FC but the area and the whole town and that is what is important.

“We had a good cup run and hopefully if we win this game we will get to the first round, get a good tie and get on the telly again.”

And the skipper says home advantage could be key.

Chorley were boosted by the return of Alex Newby from injury in their 1-1 draw at AFC Telford in the league last time out. And Teague says Alex and his twin Elliot will be keen to cause an upset against their hometown club.

He said: “We wanted a home game and we have got that, we have Barrow and the Newby brothers will be looking forward to that, being Barrow lads.

“We just hope the fans get behind us like they have all season.”

The blistering start to the season has coincided with Jamie Vermiglio taking over the managerial reins in the summer.

And Teague praised the new boss for also bringing in ex-Southport boss and former Chorley player Andy Preece as his assistant to work in a coaching trio with Jonathan Smith.

Teague said: “Vermo has come in, made a couple of signings and everything he is getting now is just reward. A lot of work is done off the field by him Jonathan Smith and Andy Preece. It makes a difference when you see people working so hard, it makes you want to work for them too.”