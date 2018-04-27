Chorley’s party time before the serious stuff begins

Chorley can relax and enjoy their final game of the normal league season this weekend when they welcome Alfreton Town to Victory Park.

However, the really hard work begins next Wednesday when they face the first of what will hopefully be a trilogy of away fixtures which could ultimately end in a glorious promotion.

The Magpies booked their place in the end of season play-offs on Wednesday thanks to a scintillating 2-1 away win over third-placed Brackley Town.

It means Matt Jansen’s men are guaranteed to finish in sixth spot in the table – barring a huge and unlikely goal swing.

They are almost certainly set to face Stockport County in next Wednesday’s play-off clash at Edgeley Park and should they progress, they will then travel to second-placed Harrogate Town, with a possible final to come.

Jansen, though, is eager to enjoy his team’s victory over Brackley and this weekend’s game at home to Alfreton before turning his attention to a tilt at promotion.

It looked like Chorley’s play-off hopes were going to go down to the final day after Brackley took an undeserved lead from the penalty spot, but goals from Marcus Carver and Dale Whitham turned the match around.

“I thought we were brilliant,” said Jansen.

“They scored from a penalty against the run of play, but we got back into it. We were relentless in the second half and they deserve it.

“Travelling all that way to Brackley – I think it was our sixth game in 12 days and they put up a performance like that after a three-hour journey.

“That just speaks volumes and tells you everything you need to know about our dressing room. Hopefully we will go into the play-offs and prove that we are good enough to get in the division above.”

With the games coming thick and fast in recent weeks, Jansen admitted there are a few aches and strains in his squad and few may be rested this weekend with the play-offs in mind.

“We will assess everybody ahead of the game against Alfreton,” said Jansen.

“There are a few niggles because of amount of games we have played in such a short space of time. But we will be looking forward to it.

“I think we have the player awards evening afterwards.”