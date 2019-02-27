Chorley restore three-point cushion at the top with victory against Nuneaton

Chorley 2 Nuneaton Borough 0

Alex Newby’s sublime strike set Chorley on the way to a 2-0 win over Nuneaton Borough.

And Magpies boss Jamie Vermiglio says that will not be the last fantastic goal from his midfielder.

Newby hit double figures earlier in the month and added another to his tally in the 63rd minute.

He was then fouled in the box in injury time to earn a penalty with Adam Blakeman netting from the spot.

That saw the Magpies restore their lead at the top of the National League North to three points over second-placed Stockport, although County and Spennymoor Town have games in hand on Vermiglio’s men.

Vermiglio said: “Alex has found some good form over the last five or six games and he deserved his goal.

“He is constantly plugging away trying to make little openings with the ball.

“When he gets an opportunity he does that. I don’t think it will be the last fantastic goal we will see from Alex Newby.

“Credit to the rest of the lads they plugged away and we got the result.”

Vermiglio had asked the fans to get behind the team after a subdued atmosphere in the 1-0 defeat to Ashton United on Saturday.

And he praised the 900 plus crowd at Victory Park last night for their role in the victory.

He said: “I’m more than happy with that because it could have gone the other way.

“It was getting a little bit nervy when it approached that 60 to 70-minute mark. We scored and they stuck with us.

“Just before we scored they started to sing it is obviously a coincidence but it does help and lifts the players massively.

“The more of that they can do it does help massively.

“The fans were behind the boys. It is appreciated.”