Chorley looking to bounce back against Tamworth

Two contentious penalties saw Chorley suffer defeat at the hands of Leamington last night in the National League North.

Goalkeeper, and skipper Tony Breeden scored the first penalty of the game on 70 minutes on the clock after Matty Hughes was adjudged to have fouled Ahmed Obeng.

Callum Gittings scored the second with seconds remaining after Hughes was red carded for his protest.

There is no time for the Magpies – who currently sit in one of the play-off spots – to dwell on the loss as they travel to face Tamworth this weekend. “For me it was a poor first half,” said Magpies boss Matt Jansen.

“It was 0-0 mat half-time, but it could have been a lot worse because they had more of the chances.

“We needed to raise and for me I think we did second half.

“But the penalty was a real kick in the teeth, but we soldiered on and were the better team.

“The second penalty – the lads were saying it was no where near a penalty, butthat was when we were throwing men forward and trying to get the equaliser.

“But we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We have been on a fantastic run and we’ve got to pick ourselves up and get ready for Tamworth on Saturday.”