Chorley keeper Matty Urwin explains secret to Magpies’ defensive success ahead of Southport test

Matty Urwin is now officially a Chorley FC player and the goalkeeper says the meanest defence in the division has been built over time.

The Magpies finished with one of the strongest backlines in the National League North with Urwin between the sticks in the 2017-18 play-off campaign.

Their promotion bid faltered at Harrogate in Urwin’s first spell on-loan from League One side Fleetwood Town.

Now after helping the Magpies climb to the top of the National League North Urwin has turned his second temporary switch from Town into a permanent move.

The Magpies and second-placed Stockport County have the joint best defence in the division having conceded just 23 goals apiece.

And the ex-Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City keeper says the team’s knowledge of each other’s games is key to that record with the core of this side now having been together for multiple seasons.

He said: “I think now I’m well and truly bedded in and we know how each other play.

“We have gone from strength to strength.

“Hopefully we can build on that from last year.”

It was not an easy start to the term for Urwin.

Having spent the summer battling it out at Town for a spot in Joey Barton’s first team he was sent back to Chorley just before the start of the season.

The shot-stopper had to wait two games to usurp then number one Cameron Belford and since then Urwin has not looked back.

Belford left the club and Urwin has taken the number one shirt, only missing a chunk of games over the festive period due to a hamstring injury.

Boss Jamie Vermiglio brought Tony McMillan on dual registration from Warrington Town as cover but Urwin soon reclaimed his gloves for the 1-1 draw at Hereford.

The Magpies were unbeaten in three prior to his comeback and have not lost in the four games since his return.

And the keeper is thankful for the chance Vermiglio has given him and he says he is enjoying his football.

He said: “The first thing for me has been playing games.

“It has been fantastic. I’ve really enjoyed playing week-in week-out with the lads.

“I can’t speak highly enough of them, they are all brilliant.

“I felt like I’d have to bide my time when I arrived at the start of the season.

“But Vermo stressed to me that I would be playing.

“I was there with him last season, he was impressed with what I did for the club.

“Thankfully it worked out for me.”

Vermiglio stepped up from coach to manager in the summer and Urwin was full of praise for his boss. He said: “He is fantastic.

“To be fair I think most managers would change after going from being a coach to a manager but he has stayed the same.

“He’s still bubbly around the place and he is fantastic to play for.”