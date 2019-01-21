Chorley FC Women earn point from derby collision with Bolton Wanderers

After their recent run of defeats, Chorley FC Women earned a valuable point in a 1-1 home draw with Bolton Wanderers Ladies in the FA Women’s National League First Division North.

They were up against a Bolton side buoyed by some recent excellent cup results.

After an early exchange of corners it was visitors who settled into their stride quickest.

Their counter-attacks at pace forced several corners but the Chorley defence held firm.

Bolton were looking sharp and their midfield continued to force the pace.

A lively attack down the right resulted in a wicked cross which looked goalbound, Rachel Darbyshire managed to parry the ball away.

But it fell to the feet of Saffron Newhouse, who stabbed the ball home to put Bolton ahead.

Wanderers attacked again and a dangerous one-on-one situation was brilliantly thwarted by Megan Searson.

Chorley then began to settle, the midfield began to get to grips with their opponents, and with Michelle Saunders, Rebecca Kemp and Abi Fenton starting to look lively, the Magpies managed to create a few half-chances for themselves.

The half ended with a long-range free-kick from Bolton being easily gathered by Darbyshire.

Chorley came out for the second half charged up.

An early corner was cleared by Bolton, Searson lobbed the ball back into the box causing panic.

In attempting to clear the Bolton defender inadvertently knocked the ball into her own net.

Then a good move between Saunders and Kemp resulted in a decent effort by Katy Morris (left).

A dangerous Magpies’ corner resulted in several attempts on goal but Bolton managed to keep them out.

With 20 minutes to go Chorley sub Nicole Malpus slotted in at right-back whilst Lisa Topping pushed into midfield.

Both teams battled hard for the winning goal, but neither was able to add to the scoreline.

The game ended with a Chorley half chance when the keeper fumbled the ball, but Bolton managed to clear.

CHORLEY FC WOMEN: Darbyshire; Mitchell, Searson, Nickson, Topping; Worth, Morris, Walker (Malpus 70); Kemp, Saunders, Fenton (Stocks 83).