Chorley FC wing-back Adam Blakeman revealed why he has extended his stay at Victory Park

Adam Blakeman says it was an 'easy' decision to sign a new deal at Chorley FC as the wing-back extended his stay at Victory Park until the summer of 2020.

The club revealed Blakeman, 27, has signed a contract extension that will tie him down until the end of the 2019/2020 term.

The wing-back is in his third season at Victory Park and has played a key role in the Magpies' rise to the top of the National League North.

Heading into Saturday's home clash with Nuneaton Borough Jamie Vermiglio's side are four points clear of second-placed Stockport County.

And 10-goal Blakeman explained why he decided to sign the fresh deal as he targets a successful end to the term.

He said: "I’m delighted to sign on for another year.

"Chorley’s a great club to play for and I’ve really enjoyed my football the last few years. We’ve got a fantastic group of lads who put in a shift for each other week-in, week-out.

"(The manager) Vermo’s been brilliant with me since I’ve been at Chorley, so it was an easy decision for me to make.

"I’m looking forward to the rest of the season now and seeing where it takes us."

And boss Vermiglio was pleased to get the ex-Bolton Wanderers youth player tied down to a new contract.

He said: "We’re delighted Blakey (Adam Blakeman) has committed his future to the club.

"He’s a very important part of our team and someone who is well respected in the dressing room.

"There’s no question he’s one of the most technically gifted players at the club and one we are lucky to have him signed on for another year."