Chorley FC boss Vermiglio demands instant response from Southport defeat against Brackley

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio wants his side to bounce back from defeat at Southport and put things right against Brackley on Tuesday night.

The Magpies lost 5-3 to Southport on Saturday with Vermiglio unhappy to have conceded so many.

He stressed it was a rare bad day at the office for his National League North leaders but wants his players to move on when they host sixth-placed Brackley at Victory Park.

Brackley were the first side to take points off the Magpies when they drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture back in September.

Vermiglio, 36, says his side are top of the league for a reason but hopes they can use this game in hand to extend their lead at the top.

Second-placed Stockport’s draw at Guiseley saw them cut the gap to three points.

And as Chorley prepare for the final run-in Vermiglio is confident his men can respond.

He said: ““We weren’t at it and Southport were really up for it. They caused us loads of problems and uncharacteristically we lost the battles.

“We have three big solid centre-halves (Andrew Teague, Scott Leather and Courtney Meppen-Walter).

“Very rarely do they lose a battle but unfortunately we had a game were all three of them were not a hundred per cent at it.

“The result is that Southport capitalised.

“We gave them too many opportunities but it is one game were we have not played well and I can probably count on one hand how many games this season we have not played well.

“We move on. We have Brackley at home now and a chance to try and put things right.

“Brackley are probably the strongest side we have played this season.

"We went to their place and we were down 2-0 in the first half and it could have been five or six.

“That was a game that we were not at it.

“In the second half we came out, made a fight of it and managed to get a draw but they are a very good team.

“They are very fit and back-to-back with Southport it is going to be a tough ask.

“But we are top of the league for a reason and we need to make sure that we stay there.

“We are going to be playing teams around us and we need to be picking up points off the teams around us.

“This is our game in hand and we need to take advantage of it.”