Chorley FC boss Jamie Vermiglio thanks fans for raising £5,000 with cash set to be spent on summer recruitment

Chorley FC boss Jamie Vermiglio has thanked fans for raising £5,000 for the club and says the sum will be used to bolster his promotion chasing squad in the summer.

Chorley FC Supporters Trust launched a fund-raising campaign dubbed ‘Vermo’s Budget Booster’ with hopes to raise £2,500 to aid Chorley’s quest to reach the National League.

With five games of the current season to go the Magpies sit top of the National League North table.

Vermiglio, 36, said the Local Giving fund-raising page was set up by the Trust in February to aid potential recruitment for the final stretch of their promotion quest.

He thanked the fans for helping smash their initial target with hefty £3,000 and £1,000 donations from two anonymous donors pushing the pot up to a £5,205 total.

The Chorley chief added to his squad last week but did not stretch that pot.

Vermiglio brought striker Shaun Tuton in on-loan from division rivals Spennymoor Town, snapped up free agent left back Raheem Hanley and also brought 18-year-old Danny Greenfield in on a work experience loan from League One side Barnsley to push his squad up to 20 on deadline day last Thursday.

Given the closure of the registration window the Chorley boss is now not able to sign any new players.

Vermiglio says the Magpies are within their current playing financial budget having recently secured the permanent services of Fleetwood Town loan star Matty Urwin and handed a contract extension to full-back Adam Blakeman.

And Vermiglio explained that he is opting to save the cash for a long-term signing in the summer with the Magpies hopeful of ending a near three decade absence from the top tier of non-league.

He said: “It is great. It is great to see everyone involved in it. The intention of it when it was set up was to bring in a player that may have taken us above our budget.

“At this moment in time we’ve only got a couple of loan (players) in and we are not making a full contribution to their wages.

“So we are able to handle the vast majority of it within the playing budget.

“We’ve got some loan players and that money now will help us when we are looking to sign new players for the coming season.

“The deadline was last Thursday and we cannot sign anyone now. I made it clear I did not want to make a big signing unless it was a very important one who will come in and fit in on a long term agreement.

“We are hoping that can be used wisely when we are recruiting for next season now.”

The club also issued their thanks and urged the town to get behind the boys with AFC Telford next up at their Victory Park stadium on Saturday (3pm K.O.)

A club spokesman said: “We’d like to thank everyone who donated to Jamie’s Budget Booster and the money will now be given to the manager to spend on his squad.

“It’s fantastic to see so many people back the football club with only five fixtures renaming of the 2018/19 season.

“This has given everyone a huge lift and hopefully we can finish the campaign on a high.

“There’s another huge game this weekend against AFC Telford United and we’d encourage supporters to get down to Victory Park and support their local team.”