Chorley boss Vermiglio pleased to see his strikers in the goals

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio is pleased to see his strikers in the goals as Marcus Carver hit double figures just before 2019.

Carver’s effort at Curzon Ashton in the Magpies’ final game of 2018 clinched a 1-0 win and saw the striker reach the 10-goal mark.

But his fellow forward Josh Wilson is not far behind, with eight for the term.

The Magpies are second in the National League North table, and Vermiglio hopes the goals continue to flow in the New Year as they prepare to start 2019 by hosting FC United tomorrow.

Carver joined Chorley from Accrington Stanley in 2016, and Vermiglio feels if he keeps scoring, he could gain a move back to the Football League.

But with the 25-year-old under contract, the Magpies are in a strong position.

He said: “He could get himself a move if he scores 15-20 goals. He is a difficult player to play against.

Everyone knows that if they play against him, they come off knowing they have been in a game.

“He just needs to add goals.

“Josh Wilson is also up there in the goalscoring charts, and his goal per minute ratio is really good.

“I’m pleased with both strikers starting to get goals.”

Blackburn-born Carver is now 25, and Vermiglio added: “Marcus is a big part of what we do. He has that work rate and the pressing and closing down starts from him so he has been great.

“He has that goal to get back into the Football League, he is really hungry.

“But we have got him on a contract next year with another option, so we are pleased that he is committed to the football club.”

Vermiglio is hopeful of keeping keeper Tony McMillan’s dual registration with Warrington Town open when Matty Urwin returns from injury.

Fleetwood loan keeper Urwin is expected to return from a hamstring tweak later this month.

And Vermiglio has been pleased by what McMillan brought to the table in the last two games as they beat FC United 4-1 and Curzon 1-0.

And he explained why the experienced keeper has been favoured ahead of youngster Danny Eccles.

He said: “We had a choice of quite a few goalkeepers.

“Some younger goalkeepers were offered to us but Tony McMillan was a bit of a no brainer because he is on non contracted terms over at Warrington so we signed him on dual registration.

“As soon as Matty is back Tony will go back and play for Warrington.

“Hopefully we will keep his registration open just in case we need him again.

“Danny Eccles did really well and we trust him but we could not just carry one keeper over this period and I could not bring someone in and not play them.

“That is why Tony got the nod.

“His experience against Curzon was invaluable.

“He slowed the game down for us, made the right decisions.

“He’s 36 so he has played around a bit, knows what he is doing and gives the lads confidence and me as a manager confidence having him between the sticks.”