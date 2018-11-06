Chorley boss Vermiglio: Doncaster FA Cup cash can only help the club

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio admits the magic of the FA Cup is all in the finances, ahead of their first round clash with Doncaster Rovers.

Vermiglio’s National League leaders will look to end a run of five games without a win in tonight’s LFA Challenge Trophy clash with Bamber Bridge, before the FA Cup tie with League One Doncaster.

And Vermiglio admitted the cup clash is a good yardstick of how far his side have come – and also of huge benefit to the coffers: “It is a welcome distraction, but there is no beating around the bush.

“The main thing with the FA Cup and how it can reward our club is the finances.

“We are trying to get as much money as we can from it, and it is also an opportunity for the players.

“I feel we have four or five who can step up into the Conference and Football League, and it helps them measure themselves against players who have been there and are currently doing that.

“It does not move away from the fact that the league is our bread and butter.”

The tie will be one of five games featured on Sunday’s BBC Sport live highlights package, and Vermiglio is looking forward to the occasion: “The league is the absolute priority, but the FA Cup brings a welcome distraction.

“Not just to the players but for me, the management team.

“The people who are associated with the club, the likes of Josh Vosper, who is a massive part of this football club, your stewards and your back room staff, your Graham Watkinsons. All those people.

“For the supporters, it is massive for the club, for the town, it is another way of attracting more people to come to Victory Park.”