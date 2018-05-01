Chorley boss Jansen: Skipper Andy Teague leads by example

Chorley have proved the doubters wrong by reaching the National League North play-offs.

And boss Matt Jansen feels skipper Andy Teague has also proved a point as he hailed his captain’s ‘colossal’ season.

It has been a milestone season for Teague, 32, as he hit the 300-appearance mark for the club, and is now set to lead the Magpies in their quest for promotion to the National League.

Teague and company have to get past Stockport County first, in their play-off eliminator at Edgeley Park on Wednesday night, as they now sit three wins away from promotion.

People had written Chorley off in the play-off race, and wondered whether injuries and age had caught up with Teague.

But Teague has excelled this term, a key figure in a defence that has conceded just 39 times this term.

That was recognised with the defender picked up the club’s player of the season award, and Jansen says Teague sums up the spirit of the team: “He has been colossal. Last season people were questioning whether his legs had gone. He had an injury and he struggled to get back to full fitness. But he was worked so hard and he has been colossal this season - both on and off the pitch.

“He had his doubters but has proved how valuable and what an asset he is to this team.

“It has been his best season... and it is not over yet!”

But players’ player of the season Adam Blakeman will miss the Stockport game along with Matty Hughes as they both serve suspensions.

Teague has also been named in the Northern Premier League team, selected to commemorate 50 years of the division.