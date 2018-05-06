Chorley boss Jansen frustrated after controversial 2-1 National League North play-off semi-final defeat at Harrogate

Chorley boss Matt Jansen says passage to the final of the National League North play-offs was cruelly taken out of their hands by some controversial refereeing decisions at Harrogate Town.

Chorley took the lead through Josh O'Keefe in the 36th minute but found themselves a man down just before the break when Lee Molyneux was ruled to have dangerously fouled Ryan Fallowfield.

That was not a turning point though as 10-man Chorley handled everything the hosts through at them until referee Rebecca Welch and her assistant ruled that Adam Anson had handled on the line.

The Chorley players were adamant post match that it hit him on the hip and were perplexed given the home players were appealing that the effort had crossed the line rather than for a penalty.

But the damage was done as Dominic Knowles slid the ball home.

It would go from bad to worse for Chorley as just when the tie looked destined to go to extra-time Knowles popped up again.

With the players and staff claiming too that that 93rd minute winner was unkust due to offside.

And Jansen cut a frustrated but proud figure after the game.

He said: "Very cruel on a hot day.

"I don't think we had anything going for us, artificial pitch, the sending off, the penalty, which...

"And an offside goal to win it for them!

"I don't like talking about officials, everyone has clearly seen what went on at Harrogate.

"All I will say is it is a shame for the lads who have worked tirelessly throughout the season.

"Six games in 12 days, they have full-time jobs.

"To come away with nothing here, with the fight that we have given against all odds with the decisions we have had to put up with is a shame on them.

"But they are brilliant, warriors. they are such a strong unit and team, they have been all season but it was taken out of our hands unfortunately."

Though Jansen did not take anything away from Harrogate who now face Brackley in the final next weekend.

He said: "I'm not going to take anything away from Harrogate, they are full-time, they have some good players and play a good way.

"Credit to them, especially first 25 minutes they caused us some problems then we probably scored against the run of play but then things were taken out of our hands.

"They found it difficult to break us down in the second half, then the penalty and the next goal that was yards offside!

"It was taken out of our hands cruelly but my men were brilliant."