Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio backs Marcus Carver to hit the 20 goal mark and fire the Magpies to the National League North title

Jamie Vermiglio has backed top scorer Marcus Carver to hit the 20-goal mark and says he can fire Chorley to the National League North title.

Carver has netted 16 times in all competitions for the Magpies. He has scored four times in the last three games to help the Magpies extend their lead at the top of the table.

His double in the 3-0 win over Leamington leaves Chorley four points clear of second-placed Stockport County, who have a game in hand.

But Vermiglio is confident hot-shot Carver can help his men complete the job with six games to go, starting at Chester on Saturday.

Vermiglio said: “He has got a confidence about him at the moment. We know what we are getting with him.

“He is such an energetic , dynamic player and he leads from the front for us in terms of his work rate and endeavour. He has started to get a few goals.

“Marcus has 16 which is great. He will have set himself a target of 20 and he is close to that. There are a few games left, he’s got a great chance of getting there and it gives us an even better chance of getting that top spot.”

Vermiglio was also pleased to see forward Louis Almond end his goal drought.

The striker scored his first goal since the 3-2 FA Cup win over Barrow in October in the Leamington clash.

And Vermiglio said: “I am pleased for Louis because he has had a tough time of it recently, personally.

“He has had the suspension and niggling injury so since Christmas time he has not been able to find any

form or get a run going in the team.

“He has struggled to get his goals so for him to pop up with a trademark Louis moment is great.

“You could see a bit of relief in the way that he celebrated.

“He needed that goal and the lads were absolutely made up for him.”

With Alex Newby starting his three-match suspension for a straight red card at Boston United, Josh O’Keefe returned to the midfield three on Saturday.

O’Keefe was back from his own two-match ban for accumulating 10 yellow cards to join Elliot Newby and Jake Cottrell in the middle of the park.

And Vermilgio says O’Keefe brought some steel to Alex Newby’s role.

He said: “Tactically we were a little bit different.

“With Josh what we can do is put the ball into the box a bit more and he had some great runs. He is always a threat in the air.

“We were a different sort of threat with him there.

“Elliot Newby was still able to get on the ball, run forward and get us 20 to 30 yards higher up the pitch.

“Josh gave us a bit more presence in there and we were a bit more steely. It worked out.

“With Alex playing we would have still been positive. Alex would not have been left out for Josh but it worked out positive.”

