Chorley 4, Southport 0

Rampant Chorley made it four wins out of four last night as they thrashed Southport 4-0 at Victory Park.

The Magpies had thederby encounter sewn-up by half-time as they stuck three goals past the hapless Sandgrounders within the first 33 minutes.

The first chance of the evening arrived as early as the fifth minute when Elliot Newby let fly from 20 yards, only for Dan Hanford to superb tip his effort over the bar.

However, from the resulting corner Josh O’Keefe returned the ball into the box allowing Teague to plant a header past Hanford under immense pressure.

It was almost 2-0 a minute later when Louis Almond teed up Elliot Newby, who just missed the target with his right foot.

It didn’t take long for Chorley to move 2-0 ahead as Alex Newby was felled inside the area and Blakeman despatched the spot-kick with some aplomb in the 17th minute.

Just past the hour mark, Jamie Vermiglio’s men made it 3-0 whewn Alex Newby picked the ball up in the right-hand channel, cut past his man and burried a left foot shot into the corner.

Dion Charles has Southport’s first sight of goal but his effort whistled over the bar and Matt Challoner struck the bar two minutes before the interval for Chorley.

It was 4-0 two minutes after the break when Alex Newby skipped into the area pulled the ball cross goal and the defender turned the ball into his own net. That proved to be the final goal of the evening even though Chorley continued to dominate.

Port’s Dean Winnard was then sent off after an incident involving Chris Almond.

Vermiglio said: “Tonight couldn’t have gone any better really, apart from maybe being a bit more clinical in the second half. I’m delighted we’ve got four goals and that we’ve shown a more clinical side to our game.”