Chorley 0, Salford 0

A courageous second-half rearguard action by struggling Southport and a missed penalty denied Chorley victory in an often frantic local ‘derby’ at Victory Park.

The crowd of 1,517 was kept on tenterhooks in the last half-hour as the Magpies laid siege to the Southport goal but the visitors, without a league win since the beginning of September, showed tremendous resolve in putting bodies in the way of goalbound shots to keep Chorley out.

In the first half, the Sandgrounders matched the Magpies blow for blow but their final ball tended to be wayward and it was the hosts who had the clearer chances.

Jason Walker twice fired just past the far post from tight angles and only a brave double-save by keeper Jon Worsnop thwarted Walker and Nick Haughton in a goalmouth scramble when a Chorley goal seemed certain.

At the other end, Matt Urwin pulled off a great save from a well-placed Jordan Hallam free-kick and did well to cut out some dangerous low crosses.

Worsnop rescued Southport soon after the restart with a smart save from a crafty free-kick by Haughton who then clipped the bar with a similar set-piece.

But he ought to have put Chorley ahead on 57 minutes. When Walker was brought down inside the box, Haughton skied the penalty high over the bar.

Southport hardly mustered a shot in the remainder of the match and fell deeper into defence, repeatedly denying the Magpies a clear sight of goal.

Substitute Dan Mooney did find room for a powerful low shot but Worsnop saved brilliantly at his near post and Southport clung on heroically for a precious point in their ongoing battle to beat the drop.