Chorley 0-1 Bamber Bridge: Chris Marlow goal sends Brig into quarter-finals of Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy

A second-half Chris Marlow goal earned Bamber Bridge a 1-0 win over neighbours Chorley in the second round of the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy

It was a tight game in which both sides defended well, but the Brig winger’s left-footed strike just after the hour ensured the visitors’ passage into the quarter-final.

As expected of a derby it began in cagey fashion, but Brig grew into the game and Stuart Vasey came inches away from latching on to Paul Dawson’s long ball over the top of the Chorley defence.

Then with 20 minutes on the clock, the Magpies’ captain Dale Whitham produced a 40-yard free-kick that almost caught Lloyd Rigby off guard.

The game continued in the same vein, but it was Brig who created the first golden chance on the half-hour mark. Marlow swung a peach of a cross to the back post for Matthew Argent Barnes, who came inches away from scoring his second goal in as many games.

And minutes later it was Vasey who came close again, when his deflected shot from the edge of box looked to be heading in, only for Danny Eccles to get down well and make the first save of the game.

After falling under some pressure, it was the hosts who ended the half the better, with Jake O’Brien firing over on the volley from inside the box after he was well picked out from the right.

Both teams would have been content with their first-half displays, but five minutes into the second half Chorley ought to have taken the lead.

Stephen Jordan found himself completely free in the box, but the ex-Burnley man could only flash his header from the corner wide of the mark.

That proved to be the only real chance of the half with an hour gone, until Brig stalwart Marlow made the one count that came his way after 61 minutes.

Chris Churchman set off on an explosive run through the middle, he slipped in Marlow down the right and the Brig No.11 kept a cool head to slot beyond Eccles from 10-yards.

As expected, Chorley made changes to try to find a way back into the game, but Brig stood firm and Marlow had a great chance to add another with 15 minutes left.

He pick-pocketed Adam Anson on the half-way line and ran through on goal, but his heavy touched allowed Eccles to rush off his line and gather.

The Magpies continued to probe but just couldn’t break through the Brig backline.