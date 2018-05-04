Captain urges Chorley to keep their focus ahead of play-off semi-final

Chorley were on cloud nine after winning at Stockport County in their National League North play-off eliminator on Wednesday but skipper Andy Teague is warning the job is far from over.

A Jason Walker effort secured Chorley’s passage to the next round of the play-offs.

Chorley skipper Andy Teague

They are now two wins away from promotion to the National League and Teague says his side have not done anything yet, as they head to Harrogate’s plastic pitch on Sunday.

He said: “Stockport are an ex-league club. With all the fans that turned out, we felt the pressure was on them, we had nothing to lose – we are just little Chorley but we have big hearts and we proved that on Wednesday.

“But promotion is what it is about. We have not done anything yet. We’ve just won one leg – we have a leg to go on Sunday now, and our aim is to get into that final.

“We have got to go out now on Sunday against a good Harrogate team and try and get something.”

More than 800 Magpies fans made the trip to Stockport with jubilant scenes at the final whistle.

The club only have an allocation of 500 for Harrogate but Teague said: “It was great from the crowd to come and support us on a Wednesday night – now we have to prepare for Sunday.

“When they get together as a bunch you can hear them all game, they were outstanding on Wednesday from start to finish.

“That win is for them as well as the boys.”

Centre-half Teague says it was a deserved victory as Matt Jansen’s mean defence did what they do best after going ahead – kept another clean sheet.

Teague said: “We flipped them round when we won the toss and let them play against the crowd in the first half because we know in the second half they tend to put on pressure and the crowd get behind them.

“I think that killed them off at half-time and after 60 minutes we started playing.

“We are big and strong at the back and we win our headers, they were direct and played into our hands.

“The only save Matty Urwin had to make was from my header in the first half! Other than that I can’t remember him making a save.

“We were persistent. The lads kept the ball alive and Jason popped up like he does to score the goal.

“We felt once we got the lead we would not concede and we’d get the win. It was well deserved.”