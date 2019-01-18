Boss Vermiglio warns Chorley FC players taming Lions will be no easy feat

They might be battling at opposite ends of the league table but Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio has warned his promotion chasers that taming the Lions will be no easy feat.

Eighteenth-placed Guiseley travel to Victory Park to take on the table topping Magpies on Saturday afternoon

The Lions are five points clear of the relegation zone with the Magpies six points clear at the top of the National League North.

But despite their differing league positions, Vermiglio is not expecting the Lions to just roll over.

He said: “They have struggled this season, they had a good FA Cup run.

“They gave League One Fleetwood a good game when they lost 2-1.

“On their day they are very capable of beating anyone.

“They have just been the wrong side of one goal often.

“They have not been able to establish a good bit of form or get a run going.

“Without a doubt they are a very strong side and on their day they are very capable of getting a result.

“An outsider looking in at the league table would expect us to take all three points off Guiseley without any issues.

“We know differently. They have a decent budget, they have recruited decent players and have the experience of being in the National League recently.”

The Magpies enjoyed a 4-1 win over Altrincham last weekend despite trailing 1-0.

“Altrincham are probably one of the best sides to visit in terms of their football and the little patterns of play that they play,” Vermiglio said.

“Tactically they were decent. The scoreline was probably was not a fair reflection on Parky (Altrincham boss Phil Parkinson).”

Vermiglio will be without striker Louis Almond due to suspension but new signing Adam McGurk is in contention to make his debut.

Long-serving midfielder Dale Whitham made his comeback from bronchitis off the bench in the Altrincham clash but has since joined FC United on-loan.

The 26-year-old has joined Neil Reynolds’ side for game-time after his lay-off.

As the midfielder departs on a short-term deal the Magpies boss was boosted by the return of defender Scott Leather. Leather made his first start since the 7-0 FA Cup defeat to Doncaster Rovers against Altrincham.

Vermiglio said: “Scott has been out for a while and he pulled through really well and a had a really solid performance.”