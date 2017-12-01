Boss Matt open to return of defender

Chorley boss Matt Jansen has thrown the door open for defender Chris Doyle to make a return to Victory Park.

The 22-year-old is well known to Magpies supporters having enjoyed two loans spells at the club in the past while he was a professional with Morecambe.

However, a serious knee injury put his career on hold and he is currently without a club.

He has spent the past few weeks training with the Magpies in a big to regain his fitness.

Jansen says he is open to re-signing the former Shrimp, but admits there is still a way to go before he is able to make a decision.

“Chris is still not fit,” said Doyle. “He needs to prove his fitness. He has been training with a view to sign for us but that will only happen if and when he can get himself fit.”

This weekend Chorley welcome Leamington to Victory Park for a National League North fixture.

Just two points outside the play-offs, the Magpies will be looking to build up a head of steam as they enter the busy Christmas period.

The Brakes are currently down in 16th spot in the table, although have picked up as many wins on their travels as they have on the road this season.

“They have picked up form and anyone can beat anyone in this division,” Jansen said.

“Our home form has been very good and we will be looking to pick up three points and keep that up. This is the time when if you can go on a good run you can climb and get right up there.”

Stephen Jordan is missing from the squad this weekend as he serves a suspension.